The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

