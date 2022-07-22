The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

