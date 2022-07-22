The Coca-Cola Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

