The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 226,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.