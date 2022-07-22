The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

