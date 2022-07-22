The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,748. The company has a market capitalization of $295.38 million, a P/E ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 6.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,280.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

