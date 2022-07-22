The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 702,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,280.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

LSXMK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.57. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,708. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

