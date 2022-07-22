The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Decreased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $70,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.