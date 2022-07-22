The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 232,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 62,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,291 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

