The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $695.89

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.89 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 696.20 ($8.32). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 691.20 ($8.26), with a volume of 1,832,608 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 720 ($8.61) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.30).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,529.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 651.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 694.86.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

