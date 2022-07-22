The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

