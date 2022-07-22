The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Western Union has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Western Union Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WU opened at $16.70 on Friday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $26,384,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $7,756,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

