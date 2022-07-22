The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Western Union has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
Western Union Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:WU opened at $16.70 on Friday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $26,384,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $7,756,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
