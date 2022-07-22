Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THNCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

