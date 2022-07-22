Thorstarter Trading Up 27.8% This Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.98 million and $103,505.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
