Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Cowen

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. 185,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

