ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDUP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.63. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

