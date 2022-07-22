Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008320 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00204709 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

