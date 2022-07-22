Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 43,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 45,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 184,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $331,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

