TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $1.18

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $63.20 million and $2.90 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

