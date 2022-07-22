Titon (LON:TON) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Titon Price Performance

LON TON opened at GBX 71 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.96. The company has a market cap of £7.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2,366.67. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 142 ($1.70).

Get Titon alerts:

Titon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.