Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 567.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up about 1.2% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toast by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

