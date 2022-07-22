Toncoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00159389 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
