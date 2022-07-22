Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.81

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.56. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 160,262 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRYIY shares. Nomura upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Toray Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

