Torray LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.54. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.40 and its 200-day moving average is $393.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

