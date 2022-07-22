Torray LLC Buys 846 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $154.42. The company had a trading volume of 87,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,314. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

