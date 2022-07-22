Torray LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,890,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN traded down $16.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

