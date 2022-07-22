Torray LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Stock Performance

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.11.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $12.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,888. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.65.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

