Torray LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,144 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.9% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,493,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,744,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. 432,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.