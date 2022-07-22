Torray LLC Has $14.26 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Torray LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.3% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.50. 14,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

