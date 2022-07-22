Torray LLC Has $21.48 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Torray LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 3.4% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 47,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,063. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

