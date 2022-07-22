Torray LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 46,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.85. 7,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.40. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

