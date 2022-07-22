Torray LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Torray LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.05. 25,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.