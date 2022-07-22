Torray LLC Purchases 750 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Torray LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 281,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512,646. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

