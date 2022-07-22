Torray LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after buying an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,636. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.