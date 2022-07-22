Torray LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.62. 564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.53. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

