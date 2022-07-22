Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Torrid Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.03 million and a P/E ratio of -27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Torrid has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

