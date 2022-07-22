Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $252.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.87.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

