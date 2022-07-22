Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Tomisich acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

Trajan Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Trajan Group alerts:

About Trajan Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers analytical, pathology, and sampling products, as well as automation systems for the analysis of biological, food, and environmental samples.

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.