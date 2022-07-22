Tranchess 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.36 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and $5.36 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,714.81 or 0.99898209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00046517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023302 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

