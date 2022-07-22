Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 1,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.