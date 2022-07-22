Travala.com 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.14 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032932 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,465,687 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

