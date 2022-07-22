Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

