Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 4.8%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.87. 7,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,048,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,878,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 688,815 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

