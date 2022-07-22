Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 0.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429.20 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.09). 734,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 646,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.80 ($5.05).

Tremor International Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £643.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.51.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Insider Activity at Tremor International

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 17,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.08), for a total value of £101,563.52 ($121,414.85).

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.