Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $86,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,983 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,622. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. 49,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

