Trevian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,936 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $141.07. 3,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

