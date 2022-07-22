Trevian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

