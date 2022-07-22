Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

