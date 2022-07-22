Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the travel company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

