Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

TBK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. 2,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

